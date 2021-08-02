NeoPhotonics (NPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NPTN opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

