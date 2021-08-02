Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $517.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

