Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a total market cap of $104,051.66 and approximately $29.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neural Protocol

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

