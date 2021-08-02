New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,774 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $64.25 on Monday. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

