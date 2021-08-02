New England Research & Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.