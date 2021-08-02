New England Research & Management Inc. Has $877,000 Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,334 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

BRKS stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.