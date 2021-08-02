New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.