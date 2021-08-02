New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

