New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

