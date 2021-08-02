New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.