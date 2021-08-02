New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 400 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $637.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $632.01. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

