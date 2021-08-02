New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

