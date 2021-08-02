Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $24.75. 9,565,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on Newell Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.55.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

