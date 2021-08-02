Newton One Investments LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newton One Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $139.27. 118,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,912. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

