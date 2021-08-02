Newton One Investments LLC Invests $57,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,459.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000.

BBJP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 310,908 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96.

