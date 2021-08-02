Newton One Investments LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.58. 244,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,075. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.