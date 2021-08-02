Newton One Investments LLC Takes $126,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

IPAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.89. 19,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,313. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.96.

