NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get NEXT alerts:

NXGPF opened at $108.00 on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.54.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.