NextDAO Trading Down 5.4% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $178,201.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00057991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,083,733,453 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,501,344 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.