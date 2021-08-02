NFTX (NFTX) Achieves Market Cap of $88.66 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. NFTX has a market capitalization of $88.66 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 142.1% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $190.52 or 0.00479300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

