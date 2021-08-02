NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

