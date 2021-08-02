Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,900 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 534,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NDGPF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

