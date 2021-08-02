Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NIO were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NIO opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

