Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.04 ($5.93).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

