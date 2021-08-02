Noodles & Company (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.