Nord/LB Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €225.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($264.71) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €200.79 ($236.22).

MTX stock traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Monday, reaching €211.10 ($248.35). 157,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €209.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

