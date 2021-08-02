Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 373.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF remained flat at $$47.15 during trading on Monday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15.

NENTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

