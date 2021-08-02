North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,161 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,004 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 74.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

