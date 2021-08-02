North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 42.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 25.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a P/E ratio of 216.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.