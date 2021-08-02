North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 989 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after buying an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $218,733,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

