North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

