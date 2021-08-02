Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

