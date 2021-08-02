Northern Trust Corp Buys 40,462 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.18% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

