Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Maiden were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Maiden by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maiden stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $291.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

