Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

