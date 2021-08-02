Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $252,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $3,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

