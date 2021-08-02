Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $52.29 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.