NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $180.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $154.01 on Friday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

