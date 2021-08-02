Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of ALX Oncology worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 450.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 92.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 121,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 50.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.42. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

