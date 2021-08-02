Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

SJW opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

