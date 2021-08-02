Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

