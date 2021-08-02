Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NYSE GBX opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4,284.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

