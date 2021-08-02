Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,974 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Infinera worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Infinera by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 101,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

