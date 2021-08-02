Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,496 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Colony Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.0% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 2,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $3,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

