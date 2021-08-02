Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.40 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.