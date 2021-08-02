Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE JPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 230,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.