Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

