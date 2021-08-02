NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42. NV5 Global has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

