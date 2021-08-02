NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in NVR by 2,439.2% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,222.60 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,770.02 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,897.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.