Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 40,600 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $32.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

